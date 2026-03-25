Harmanpreet Kaur: Building Confidence Through Historic Wins
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on last year's ODI World Cup victory, which boosted the team's confidence to pursue more international wins, including the Women's T20 World Cup. She highlights the challenges of multi-format series and the dedication of a stand in her honor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
India's women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, attributes last year's ODI World Cup victory for instilling confidence in her team for future international competitions.
The triumph in Navi Mumbai, where India defeated South Africa, laid a foundation for self-belief, fueling ambitions to win the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UK.
Despite recent challenges in a multi-format series in Australia, Kaur emphasizes the learning experience gained. A new stadium stand dedicated to her honors her contributions, though pending BCCI recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)