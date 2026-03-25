Harmanpreet Kaur: Building Confidence Through Historic Wins

India's women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, attributes last year's ODI World Cup victory for instilling confidence in her team for future international competitions.

The triumph in Navi Mumbai, where India defeated South Africa, laid a foundation for self-belief, fueling ambitions to win the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UK.

Despite recent challenges in a multi-format series in Australia, Kaur emphasizes the learning experience gained. A new stadium stand dedicated to her honors her contributions, though pending BCCI recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)