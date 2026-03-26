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Atiqa Mir: Rising Star in International Karting

Atiqa Mir, an Indian racing prodigy, concluded the WSK Super Masters Series with an impressive eighth place, standing out as the highest-ranked female and best Indian driver. At just 11, Atiqa demonstrated exceptional talent throughout the series, earning multiple top finishes and a podium, despite facing tough challenges and fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Franciacorta | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:17 IST
Atiqa Mir: Rising Star in International Karting
Atiqa Mir

Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir made headlines with her impressive eighth-place finish in the WSK Super Masters Series finale, emerging as the highest-ranked female and top Indian driver. The young prodigy displayed breathtaking talent against elite competition in the karting world.

Atiqa, who made a significant voluntary switch from the mini to junior category at the age of 11, has had a remarkable season. Racing in the OK-NJ class and backed by the Formula 1 Academy, she secured a podium, two fastest laps, and eight top-6 finishes throughout the championship and the European leg of the COTFA series. Her performance, particularly in Italian conditions, solidified her position as a top contender in karting circuits.

Despite experiencing setbacks, including being pushed off track in a pivotal pre-final moment, Atiqa's resilience and skill shone through. Reflecting on her campaign, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at such a high level and thanked her sponsor, RAISE, for their support. Atiqa's journey is a testament to her promising future in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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