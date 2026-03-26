Atiqa Mir: Rising Star in International Karting

Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir made headlines with her impressive eighth-place finish in the WSK Super Masters Series finale, emerging as the highest-ranked female and top Indian driver. The young prodigy displayed breathtaking talent against elite competition in the karting world.

Atiqa, who made a significant voluntary switch from the mini to junior category at the age of 11, has had a remarkable season. Racing in the OK-NJ class and backed by the Formula 1 Academy, she secured a podium, two fastest laps, and eight top-6 finishes throughout the championship and the European leg of the COTFA series. Her performance, particularly in Italian conditions, solidified her position as a top contender in karting circuits.

Despite experiencing setbacks, including being pushed off track in a pivotal pre-final moment, Atiqa's resilience and skill shone through. Reflecting on her campaign, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at such a high level and thanked her sponsor, RAISE, for their support. Atiqa's journey is a testament to her promising future in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)