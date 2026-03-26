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Stadium Standoff: Indian Football Team Denied Entry in Kochi

The Indian men's senior team and head coach Khalid Jamil were barred entry from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a press event due to the Kerala Football Association's failure to pay a security deposit. This disrupted the team's pre-match press conference before facing Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:45 IST
Stadium Standoff: Indian Football Team Denied Entry in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's senior team, including head coach Khalid Jamil, encountered an unexpected hurdle at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. They were denied entry to a press conference due to non-payment of a mandatory security deposit by the Kerala Football Association.

The players, arriving ahead of their final Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Hong Kong on March 31, left without addressing the media. The Greater Cochin Development Authority, which manages the stadium, refused access due to an unresolved payment dispute with the Kerala association.

The All India Football Federation reassured that despite this setback, the match will proceed as planned, with payments expected to clear three days before the game. Prior incidents, such as disruptions involving Kerala Blasters FC, highlight ongoing issues between the association and stadium authorities.

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