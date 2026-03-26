Ilia Malinin: Quad God Rises Above Olympic Shadows

American skater Ilia Malinin triumphantly reclaimed his status by leading the men's short programme at the World Championships, leaving behind the disappointment of his recent Olympic outing. His mesmerizing performance, marked by stunning quadruple jumps and a backflip, won him a personal best score of 111.29 points.

Malinin, known as the 'Quad God', had faced a shocking eighth-place finish at the Milan Olympics. However, his latest feat indicates a redemptive comeback, signaling his ability to enjoy the sport beyond past pressures. "I came back to prove that the Olympics was a one-time lapse," Malinin stated.

While fellow competitors like Adam Siao Him Fa and Aleksandr Selevko trailed behind, Malinin's focus remains steadfast. The absence of Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov adds an interesting dynamic to the finals. Malinin's journey emphasizes resilience and a passion for skating, reflecting a newfound perspective on competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)