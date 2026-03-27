Left Menu

FAA Probes Mid-Air Close Call in California Skies

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-collision between a United Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in California. The incident involved a United Boeing 737 and occurred near John Wayne Airport. The FAA is examining possible violations of its no-visual-separation policy for helicopters at major airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:52 IST
FAA Probes Mid-Air Close Call in California Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it is conducting an investigation into a near-miss incident involving a United Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in California.

The event took place on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. as a United Boeing 737 was approaching John Wayne Airport in Orange County. The Army Black Hawk helicopter crossed in front of the aircraft, with Flightradar24 reporting a vertical separation of just 525 feet.

The FAA is also assessing whether this incident breached its recent policy prohibiting visual separation for helicopters near large airports. Safety protocols and compliance are being closely scrutinized in the wake of this close call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

 Global
2
Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked

Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocke...

 Global
3
Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

 Global
4
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Investigations

Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Inves...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026