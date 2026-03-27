FAA Probes Mid-Air Close Call in California Skies

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it is conducting an investigation into a near-miss incident involving a United Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in California.

The event took place on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. as a United Boeing 737 was approaching John Wayne Airport in Orange County. The Army Black Hawk helicopter crossed in front of the aircraft, with Flightradar24 reporting a vertical separation of just 525 feet.

The FAA is also assessing whether this incident breached its recent policy prohibiting visual separation for helicopters near large airports. Safety protocols and compliance are being closely scrutinized in the wake of this close call.

(With inputs from agencies.)