Dollar Strengthens Amid US-Iran Tensions and Energy Market Concerns
The U.S. dollar climbed against major currencies due to tensions between the U.S. and Iran, affecting global energy markets. As diplomatic talks faced challenges, concerns over economic stability and inflation risks heightened. Investors moved towards safe-haven assets, impacting stock markets and oil prices.
The dollar continued its ascent against major currencies on Thursday, amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have cast doubt over a potential peace deal.
This uncertainty not only threatens global energy markets but also boosts demand for the dollar as a safe haven. An Iranian official stated U.S. proposals were insufficient, while President Trump expressed hesitancy regarding diplomatic solutions.
Amidst ongoing geopolitics and inflation concerns, the dollar index rose, stock markets fell, and oil prices surged due to investor caution. Despite approaching negotiation deadlines, central banks worldwide are monitoring the situation closely, as any escalation could impact global economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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