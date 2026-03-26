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Punjab FC Stars Propel India to Victory in SAFF U-20 Championship Clash

Roundglass Punjab FC Academy stars led India's Under-20 squad to a decisive 3-0 win over Pakistan in the SAFF U-20 Championship, securing their semifinal spot. The thrilling match in Maldives featured goals from Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum, showcasing Punjab FC's exceptional youth talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:10 IST
Punjab FC Stars Propel India to Victory in SAFF U-20 Championship Clash
Indian player celebrating (Photo: Punjab FC). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Maldives

In a stunning display of talent and teamwork, Roundglass Punjab FC Academy athletes propelled the India Under-20 men's football team to a commanding 3-0 victory against Pakistan in the SAFF U-20 Championship held in Maldives. This triumph secured the Blue Colts' place in the semifinals, simultaneously knocking Pakistan out of contention.

The Indian squad began the game with electrifying energy with Punjab FC's academy playing a pivotal role. Vishal Yadav, making a significant impact, netted the first goal just three minutes into the game, setting the tone for the match. Despite Pakistan creating opportunities, India's defense, led by goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam, remained resilient.

Omang Dodum shone in the second half, scoring twice to solidify India's victory and earn the Player of the Match title. Dodum's remarkable performance, complemented by his return from India's previous title-winning run, underscored the strength of Punjab FC's youth system. Joining him in fortifying India's lineup were promising talents Karish Soram, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, and Aniket Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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