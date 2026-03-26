Punjab FC Stars Propel India to Victory in SAFF U-20 Championship Clash

In a stunning display of talent and teamwork, Roundglass Punjab FC Academy athletes propelled the India Under-20 men's football team to a commanding 3-0 victory against Pakistan in the SAFF U-20 Championship held in Maldives. This triumph secured the Blue Colts' place in the semifinals, simultaneously knocking Pakistan out of contention.

The Indian squad began the game with electrifying energy with Punjab FC's academy playing a pivotal role. Vishal Yadav, making a significant impact, netted the first goal just three minutes into the game, setting the tone for the match. Despite Pakistan creating opportunities, India's defense, led by goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam, remained resilient.

Omang Dodum shone in the second half, scoring twice to solidify India's victory and earn the Player of the Match title. Dodum's remarkable performance, complemented by his return from India's previous title-winning run, underscored the strength of Punjab FC's youth system. Joining him in fortifying India's lineup were promising talents Karish Soram, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, and Aniket Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)