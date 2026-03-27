Iran Bans Sports Teams from 'Hostile' Nations, Threatens World Cup Participation
Iran has prohibited its sports teams from traveling to countries deemed hostile, affecting a scheduled soccer match in Saudi Arabia. Despite not mentioning the upcoming World Cup, Iran is negotiating with FIFA to relocate its games amid safety concerns highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran has issued a ban on its sports teams traveling to nations considered hostile, a stance affecting Tractor FC's upcoming game in Saudi Arabia, according to Iranian state TV. The game was part of the Asian Champions League Elite playoffs, scheduled to be held on April 13-14 in Jeddah.
The Iranian Ministry of Sports highlighted security concerns for athletes in these regions, specifically pointing to the ongoing impacts of the Iran war across the Middle East. The decision comes ahead of the World Cup starting June 11 in North America, which was notably not mentioned in the announcement.
Meanwhile, Iran is in talks with FIFA to shift its upcoming World Cup matches from the U.S. to Mexico, following suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump about safety risks. Despite efforts, FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted the matches proceed as planned.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- sports
- ban
- Tractor FC
- Saudi Arabia
- World Cup
- FIFA
- security
- Middle East
- soccer
ALSO READ
Mexico’s World Cup Squad Faces Challenges Amid Key Player Absences
Ireland's World Cup Hopes Dashed as Szmodics Suffers Unconscious Collision
Azzurri's World Cup Hopes Reignite with Crucial Playoffs Win
Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up
Final Showdown: European Teams Battle for 2026 World Cup Qualification