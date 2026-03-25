Middle East Nations Urge Iraq to Stop Cross-Border Attacks

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan issued a joint statement on Wednesday, urging Iraq to take swift action to halt cross-border attacks.

The statement emphasized the importance of maintaining harmonious relations and preventing further regional escalations.

Amid ongoing tensions from the Israeli-U.S. conflict with Iran, Iraqi militias supported by Iran have admitted to attacking U.S. bases, contributing to the regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)