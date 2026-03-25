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Middle East Nations Urge Iraq to Stop Cross-Border Attacks

A coalition of Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, urged Iraq to halt attacks on neighbor states from its soil. This call aims to maintain good relations and prevent further conflict amid rising tensions fueled by Iran-backed militia attacks on US bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:56 IST
Middle East Nations Urge Iraq to Stop Cross-Border Attacks
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  • Egypt

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan issued a joint statement on Wednesday, urging Iraq to take swift action to halt cross-border attacks.

The statement emphasized the importance of maintaining harmonious relations and preventing further regional escalations.

Amid ongoing tensions from the Israeli-U.S. conflict with Iran, Iraqi militias supported by Iran have admitted to attacking U.S. bases, contributing to the regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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