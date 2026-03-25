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Airstrike Tragedy in Anbar: Rising Tensions in Iraq

Two Iraqi army soldiers were killed and approximately 20 people, mostly military personnel, were injured in airstrikes targeting a Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces site near an army medical center in western Anbar, Iraq. The incident has escalated tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:11 IST
Airstrike Tragedy in Anbar: Rising Tensions in Iraq
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

Two Iraqi army soldiers lost their lives, and around 20 others, mainly military personnel, sustained injuries in airstrikes on a Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces site near an army medical center in western Anbar, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as tensions in the region continue to rise, with the strikes hitting close to a critical military medical facility.

Following the attack, dense smoke was seen billowing from the site, adding to the already volatile situation, security sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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