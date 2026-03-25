KSCA Honors Fallen Fans: A Lasting Tribute

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) today paid tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede during last year's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade by unveiling a memorial at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ceremony was attended by key figures, including Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who laid a floral tribute and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Notable attendees included KSCA Managing Committee members and other stakeholders, underlining a commitment to responsible governance. Cricket legend Venkatesh Prasad emphasized the association's focus on safety and infrastructure development while honoring fan sentiments. A special prayer marked the event, underscoring their resolve to enhance safety measures for future matches.

Prasad announced that 11 seats would remain vacant at the stadium during IPL and international matches as a sign of respect. 'A special prayer was held at the KSCA to honor those who lost their lives and show families we care,' he told ANI. The KSCA remains dedicated to ensuring professional and secure event coordination in the future.