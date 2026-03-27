Versatility Over Strike Rates: Sai Sudharsan's IPL Strategy

Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans opener, is opting for versatility over high strike rates as he prepares for the upcoming IPL season. Having recently returned from a rib-cage injury, Sudharsan has used the time to work on his game following a challenging red-ball series with the Indian Test team.

The 24-year-old batsman, who secured the 'Orange Cap' last IPL season with 759 runs, struggled in Test matches, collecting only 302 runs at an average of 27.45. Despite these numbers, Sudharsan views his Test team experience as a valuable lesson in what aspects of his game need improvement and evolution.

Focusing on T20's rapid evolution, Sudharsan emphasizes adapting to various conditions, considering factors like the wicket's nature to guide his approach. He also highlights the supportive environment created by his captain, Shubman Gill, which plays a crucial role in his development.

(With inputs from agencies.)