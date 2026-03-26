Shubman Gill: No Proof Needed in Upcoming IPL

Shubman Gill, the former vice-captain of India's T20 team, asserted that he has no point to prove in the forthcoming IPL season, following his exclusion from the national squad ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gill, who leads the Gujarat Titans in IPL and captains both India's Test and ODI teams, highlighted his impressive track record over the past few seasons, having scored the most runs in IPL. He was dropped from the Indian team to make space for Sanju Samson in the top order.

In a pre-season conference, Gill stated his focus is on maintaining consistency, both personally and team-wise. He aims to replicate the success Gujarat Titans experienced in their debut IPL win in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. Gill took over as captain ahead of the 2024 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)