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Shubman Gill Unfazed by World Cup Snub as IPL 2026 Beckons

Shubman Gill, despite being dropped from the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, remains confident about his IPL 2026 prospects. As a prolific IPL scorer and captain of Gujarat Titans, Gill emphasizes consistency and aims to lead his team to victory across varying conditions. Coach Ashish Nehra supports Gill's strategic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST
Shubman Gill Unfazed by World Cup Snub as IPL 2026 Beckons
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, undeterred by his World Cup omission, is focusing on his role in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Leading the Gujarat Titans, the prolific scorer stressed the importance of maintaining consistency, both personally and as a team.

Gill, who was dropped from the Indian team as Sanju Samson took his place, reiterated his past performances in the IPL as a testament to his capabilities. With impressive scores over recent seasons, he feels no need to prove his worth anew.

Head coach Ashish Nehra expressed confidence in the middle order, countering perceptions of over-reliance on the top three. The Titans aim for adaptability, striving to win across different conditions, starting their campaign against Punjab Kings in March.

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