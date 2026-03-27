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France Pushes EU to Lift Carbon Tax on Fertilisers Amid Middle East Conflict

France advocates for a suspension of the EU's carbon border tax on fertilisers due to rising prices exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East. Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard is set to request the European Commission to pause the levy during this crisis, impacting global farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:19 IST
France Pushes EU to Lift Carbon Tax on Fertilisers Amid Middle East Conflict
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France plans to urge the European Union for a halt on its carbon border tax on fertilisers, citing price surges linked to the Middle East conflict, according to Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard.

With farmers worldwide grappling with increased fuel and fertiliser costs due to supply chain disruptions from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, the EU's carbon tax is being blamed for further exacerbating the situation. Genevard announced intentions to officially seek the European Commission's intervention to suspend the tax during this period of crisis.

While protests over farm income and regulation have become common, France, the EU's largest agricultural producer, is adamant that this is not the moment to inflate fertiliser prices. Despite resistance from European fertiliser producers who view the tax as protective of local markets, efforts to negotiate temporary suspensions are underway, but are anticipated to take months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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