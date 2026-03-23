Rohit Sharma Poised for Stellar IPL Comeback, Says Ashwin

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma's potential to break his streak of underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) performances. Ashwin believes that the Mumbai Indians' captain, who is reportedly in his best shape ahead of the new season, could finally have a standout year. The five-time champions are set to commence their season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 29. Rohit, now a one-format player after retiring from T20 Internationals and Tests, is considered pivotal in MI's quest for their sixth IPL title.

Sharma, the league's second-highest run-scorer with 7,046 runs over 272 matches, has not lived up to his 'marquee player' reputation in recent years. Since his last 450-plus run season in 2016, notable runs have eluded him, with his best season being back in 2013. Last year, he managed 418 runs at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 149.29. His potential this year has Ashwin optimistic, who posted on his YouTube channel about Sharma's rejuvenated form and readiness to reclaim his spot as a top T20 batsman.

As Mumbai Indians assemble a strong team once again, including talents like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin suggests anything less than a top-two finish would be a disappointment. He warns of stiff competition from defending champions RCB but maintains that MI has the capability to not only qualify in the top four but also dominate the standings. The synergy of experienced players and emerging stars fuels confidence in MI's prospects this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)