RCB Prepares for Title Defense Amid Emotional Memories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the challenges of the 2026 Indian Premier League as they step into the season as defending champions for the first time. Shifting focus from last season's dramatic and emotional end, coach Andy Flower emphasized the franchise's readiness for a new campaign.

Last season marked a milestone for RCB as they secured their maiden IPL title, following years of missed opportunities. However, the triumph was followed by a sad note when a stampede outside the stadium claimed 11 lives. Flower expressed mixed emotions about the past, stating it's time to move forward.

As RCB returns to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team has implemented tighter crowd-management measures. Star player Virat Kohli remains a pivotal force, and RCB's strategy will rely heavily on his leadership and the emerging talents under captain Rajat Patidar against a strong Hyderabad lineup.