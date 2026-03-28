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Gehlot Slams BJP for Delayed Jaipur Cricket Stadium

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the current BJP government for neglecting sports infrastructure, specifically delaying an international cricket stadium near Jaipur. Planned by the prior Congress government, the project aimed to be the world's third-largest. Gehlot urged expediting the project to prevent rising costs and public burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:42 IST
Gehlot Slams BJP for Delayed Jaipur Cricket Stadium
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led state government, claiming neglect in advancing sports infrastructure. He specifically highlighted the delay in constructing an international cricket stadium near Jaipur, a project initiated during his term under the Congress government.

Gehlot emphasized that the envisioned stadium was to be the world's third-largest and India's second-largest, with an expandable seating capacity of up to 75,000. He noted that the foundation stone was laid on February 5, 2022, with plans to complete the first phase by February 2024. However, even after 36 months, the project remains stalled.

In his statement, Gehlot expressed concerns over the lack of progress and warned that any further delay would escalate costs, ultimately burdening the public financially. He also pushed for setting aside political differences to advance the project.

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