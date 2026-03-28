Honoring a Cricket Legend: Polly Umrigar's Plaque Unveiled

In a ceremony at the MCA Museum, former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar unveiled a plaque marking the centenary of Polly Umrigar's birth.

The plaque honors Umrigar's substantial contributions to Indian cricket, during which he played 59 Test matches and captained in eight from 1948 to 1962.

Described as a monumental figure by MCA president Ajinkya Naik, Umrigar's legacy in both play and administration is celebrated with this commemorative installation at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)