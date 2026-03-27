Tennis Kicks Off at the Iconic Bernabeu: Alcaraz's Dream Realized

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set to realize a dream as he practices at the legendary Bernabeu Stadium. This announcement follows a decision by Madrid Open organizers to transform the renowned soccer site into a temporary clay practice court.

The Bernabeu, historically dedicated to soccer, will host the supplementary training grounds from April 23 to 30. While the Caja Magica remains the main hub for the tournament, this innovative move allows athletes a rare opportunity to experience tennis within the iconic sports venue.

In a departure from the usual public sessions at the Caja Magica, practice sessions at the Bernabeu will be closed to fans. This transformation is part of a trend at the Bernabeu, which recently hosted Spain's premier regular-season NFL game, further cementing its status as a multi-sport arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)