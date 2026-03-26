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Rodri Contemplates Return to LaLiga Amid Speculation of Real Madrid Move

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid as he enters the final year of his contract. Having begun his career in LaLiga, the Madrid native is open to returning. Despite a successful tenure at City, Rodri is keen on re-exploring opportunities in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:08 IST
Rodri Contemplates Return to LaLiga Amid Speculation of Real Madrid Move
Rodri

Manchester City's prominent midfielder Rodri has left the door ajar for a potential transfer to Real Madrid, hinting at his interests as his contract nears completion. With his roots in LaLiga, a move back to Spain appeals to the Madrid-born player.

Rodri began his professional journey at Villarreal before joining Atletico Madrid in 2018, eventually signing with City a year later. During his tenure in England, he acquired several prestigious titles, including a Champions League trophy and four Premier League victories.

Reflecting on potential future moves, Rodri remains unfazed by previous Atletico allegiances, expressing his openness to playing for Madrid's rival. Despite the storied rivalry, the midfielder emphasizes a professional relationship with counterpart Vinicius Jr, dismissing any purported tension following the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

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