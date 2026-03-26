Rodri Contemplates Return to LaLiga Amid Speculation of Real Madrid Move

Manchester City's prominent midfielder Rodri has left the door ajar for a potential transfer to Real Madrid, hinting at his interests as his contract nears completion. With his roots in LaLiga, a move back to Spain appeals to the Madrid-born player.

Rodri began his professional journey at Villarreal before joining Atletico Madrid in 2018, eventually signing with City a year later. During his tenure in England, he acquired several prestigious titles, including a Champions League trophy and four Premier League victories.

Reflecting on potential future moves, Rodri remains unfazed by previous Atletico allegiances, expressing his openness to playing for Madrid's rival. Despite the storied rivalry, the midfielder emphasizes a professional relationship with counterpart Vinicius Jr, dismissing any purported tension following the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.