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Klopp Quashes Real Madrid Rumors, Clarifies Coaching Stance

Juergen Klopp dispels rumors about taking the Real Madrid manager position, stating that he has not been contacted by the club. Currently head of global soccer at Red Bull, Klopp left Liverpool after nine years with significant triumphs. He remains open for future roles but emphasizes no immediate plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:47 IST
Klopp Quashes Real Madrid Rumors, Clarifies Coaching Stance
Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has firmly dismissed recent rumors linking him to the Real Madrid manager position, clarifying that there have been no communications from the Spanish club. Speaking at the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation, Klopp categorically stated, "They haven't called even once - not once."

Now serving as the head of global soccer at Red Bull, the 58-year-old Klopp concluded his successful nine-year tenure with Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, leading the team to prestigious titles like the Champions League and Premier League. Despite leaving Liverpool, Klopp insists he is not ready for retirement and remains open to future opportunities.

Real Madrid recently appointed their former right back Alvaro Arbeloa as the new manager after Xabi Alonso's departure due to poor performance and reported unrest among senior players. As for Klopp, his commitment to Liverpool remains strong, as he expressed he would never manage another English team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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