Catarina Macario Returns: Record Signing Boosts San Diego Wave

Catarina Macario, a standout United States forward, has signed with San Diego Wave from Chelsea, marking a sensational return to her home turf. The National Women's Soccer League team announced the deal, hailed as one of the largest in women's soccer history. Macario is set to strengthen the squad under the league's High Impact Player Rule.

Wave Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton praised Macario as a 'world-class player,' highlighting her technical skill and creativity. During her time at Chelsea, she helped secure Women's Super League titles and domestic cups. Macario looks forward to bringing her expertise to San Diego and aiming for more trophies.

On the international scene, Macario scored 16 goals in 29 appearances, contributing to the U.S.'s bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She expressed excitement about San Diego's ambition and vision, showing gratitude for the trust placed in her as she prepares to be introduced during halftime at their next home game.