Tractor FC Heads to Saudi Arabia for Crucial Asian Champions League Playoffs
Tractor FC from Iran will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Shabab Al Ahli for a place in the Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinals. The matches, previously postponed due to Middle East conflicts, are rescheduled for April 13-14, with the tournament's final phases to occur in Jeddah later that month.
Iran's Tractor FC is gearing up for a high-stakes match in Saudi Arabia against Shabab Al Ahli, with a spot in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on the line. The playoffs, initially delayed due to regional conflicts, are now slated for April 13-14 in Jeddah.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) finalized the quarterfinal matchups, while also rescheduling other competitions affected by the Middle East tensions to ensure completion of the tournament. Organizers hope the situation stabilizes, allowing the games to proceed without further disruption.
The remaining stages of the tournament, including semifinals and final, are to be hosted in Jeddah from April 16-25. This follows the AFC's swift actions to accommodate club and safety concerns, with widespread support for the decisions made amid regional unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)