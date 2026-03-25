Tractor FC Heads to Saudi Arabia for Crucial Asian Champions League Playoffs

Iran's Tractor FC is gearing up for a high-stakes match in Saudi Arabia against Shabab Al Ahli, with a spot in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on the line. The playoffs, initially delayed due to regional conflicts, are now slated for April 13-14 in Jeddah.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) finalized the quarterfinal matchups, while also rescheduling other competitions affected by the Middle East tensions to ensure completion of the tournament. Organizers hope the situation stabilizes, allowing the games to proceed without further disruption.

The remaining stages of the tournament, including semifinals and final, are to be hosted in Jeddah from April 16-25. This follows the AFC's swift actions to accommodate club and safety concerns, with widespread support for the decisions made amid regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)