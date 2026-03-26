UEFA Sanctions Benfica for Fan Misconduct During Champions League Match
UEFA has fined Benfica 40,000 euros for racist behavior by fans during a Champions League game against Real Madrid. Additional fines were given for fans throwing objects and using a laser pointer. The assistant coach was suspended, and stadium closures were considered after racial allegations led to a player investigation.
UEFA has imposed a 40,000 euro fine on Benfica after fans exhibited racist and discriminatory behavior during a Champions League match against Real Madrid last month. The match, which Real Madrid won 1-0 in Lisbon, was marred by controversy after Vinicius Jr accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racism, an allegation both the player and club deny.
Additional penalties issued by UEFA included a 25,000 euro fine for fan-thrown objects and an 8,000 euro fine for the use of a laser pointer. The assistant coach, Pedro Machado, has also been suspended for one game due to unsporting conduct.
On Wednesday, in addition to the fines, UEFA announced a suspended one-year order for a partial closure of Benfica's stadium for a home game. UEFA's investigation resulted in a provisional suspension of Prestianni for the return leg in Madrid, where Real secured a 2-1 victory, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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