UEFA Sanctions Benfica for Fan Misconduct During Champions League Match

UEFA has imposed a 40,000 euro fine on Benfica after fans exhibited racist and discriminatory behavior during a Champions League match against Real Madrid last month. The match, which Real Madrid won 1-0 in Lisbon, was marred by controversy after Vinicius Jr accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racism, an allegation both the player and club deny.

Additional penalties issued by UEFA included a 25,000 euro fine for fan-thrown objects and an 8,000 euro fine for the use of a laser pointer. The assistant coach, Pedro Machado, has also been suspended for one game due to unsporting conduct.

On Wednesday, in addition to the fines, UEFA announced a suspended one-year order for a partial closure of Benfica's stadium for a home game. UEFA's investigation resulted in a provisional suspension of Prestianni for the return leg in Madrid, where Real secured a 2-1 victory, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate win.

(With inputs from agencies.)