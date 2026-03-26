Left Menu

UEFA Sanctions Benfica for Fan Misconduct During Champions League Match

UEFA has fined Benfica 40,000 euros for racist behavior by fans during a Champions League game against Real Madrid. Additional fines were given for fans throwing objects and using a laser pointer. The assistant coach was suspended, and stadium closures were considered after racial allegations led to a player investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:02 IST
UEFA Sanctions Benfica for Fan Misconduct During Champions League Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has imposed a 40,000 euro fine on Benfica after fans exhibited racist and discriminatory behavior during a Champions League match against Real Madrid last month. The match, which Real Madrid won 1-0 in Lisbon, was marred by controversy after Vinicius Jr accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racism, an allegation both the player and club deny.

Additional penalties issued by UEFA included a 25,000 euro fine for fan-thrown objects and an 8,000 euro fine for the use of a laser pointer. The assistant coach, Pedro Machado, has also been suspended for one game due to unsporting conduct.

On Wednesday, in addition to the fines, UEFA announced a suspended one-year order for a partial closure of Benfica's stadium for a home game. UEFA's investigation resulted in a provisional suspension of Prestianni for the return leg in Madrid, where Real secured a 2-1 victory, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

 Global
3
The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

 India
4
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026