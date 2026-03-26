Pogba's Potential Return Ignites Monaco's Champions League Aspirations
Monaco's Champions League hopes are buoyed as Paul Pogba, recovering from a prolonged calf injury, scores in a friendly against Brentford. Pogba has played minimally since joining Monaco. With Monaco on a winning streak and close to a top-three finish, Pogba's return could be pivotal.
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- Monaco
Monaco's quest for a coveted Champions League berth has received a significant boost with the potential return of midfielder Paul Pogba. The former French international has resumed training after a lengthy hiatus due to persistent calf trouble and scored in a recent friendly against Brentford. Pogba's contributions could be crucial in Monaco's critical matches ahead.
Currently occupying the sixth position in Ligue 1, Monaco is only three points behind third-placed Marseille, whom they will face in an upcoming fixture. Under coach Sébastien Pocognoli's guidance, the team has achieved a remarkable six-game winning streak, placing them within striking distance of a top-three finish and direct Champions League qualification.
Since joining Monaco last summer, Pogba's appearances have been limited due to injury setbacks and a prior doping ban. His illustrious past, including a World Cup victory with France, makes his return all the more anticipated by fans hopeful for his role in Monaco's European campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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