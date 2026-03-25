Trademark Tussle: Long Island Vodka vs. LIV Golf

A battle over branding has emerged between Long Island Vodka and LIV Golf, with the former filing a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement. The distillery, based in New York, accuses the Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour of causing confusion among consumers by marketing alcohol under the LIV brand.

Founded in a horse barn on Long Island's North Fork, Long Island Vodka claims the infringing actions have hindered its sales. The company cited partnerships between LIV Golf and various beverage businesses as contributing to this issue, along with promotions featuring drinks named after the LIV brand.

Seeking resolution in federal court, the distillery aims for compensatory and punitive damages, alongside an injunction to prevent further use of the LIV name by the golf entity. LIV Golf, established in 2021 with Saudi funding, did not respond to requests for comments on the litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)