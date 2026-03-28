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Job Scam Scandal: The Role of a Former BSP Leader's Kin

Three individuals, including the brother of a former BSP district president, are accused of defrauding a man by promising a government job for a relative. When the job failed to materialize, they allegedly threatened and assaulted him. The case is under investigation by the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:48 IST
Job Scam Scandal: The Role of a Former BSP Leader's Kin
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  • India

A job scam involving the brother of a former BSP district president has emerged, with three people facing charges for allegedly cheating a man in a government job scheme. The scam promised a clerical position but turned violent when demands for refunds were made.

According to the complaint by Ashish Kumar, a medical store owner, the accused took Rs 6.5 lakh while promising the job for his brother. The job was never delivered, and police reports indicate the involvement of Daya Shankar Gautam, his son, and another associate.

When approached for a refund, the accused allegedly assaulted and threatened Kumar. An FIR has been registered under various legal sections, including criminal breach of trust and intimidation, prompting a full inquiry by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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