Job Scam Scandal: The Role of a Former BSP Leader's Kin

A job scam involving the brother of a former BSP district president has emerged, with three people facing charges for allegedly cheating a man in a government job scheme. The scam promised a clerical position but turned violent when demands for refunds were made.

According to the complaint by Ashish Kumar, a medical store owner, the accused took Rs 6.5 lakh while promising the job for his brother. The job was never delivered, and police reports indicate the involvement of Daya Shankar Gautam, his son, and another associate.

When approached for a refund, the accused allegedly assaulted and threatened Kumar. An FIR has been registered under various legal sections, including criminal breach of trust and intimidation, prompting a full inquiry by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)