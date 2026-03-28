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Cracking the Code: Operation Crackdown 1.0

A major illegal mule account network involved in fraudulent financial transactions was dismantled by Karimnagar police. Dubbed 'Operation Crackdown 1.0', it led to the arrest of 13 suspects, unearthing deals worth Rs 138 crore. The network channeled cyber fraud proceeds through multiple bank accounts and virtual platforms to foreign destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:46 IST
Cracking the Code: Operation Crackdown 1.0
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  • India

Police in Karimnagar have disbanded a significant network operating illegal mule bank accounts involved in fraudulent financial dealings. Dubbed 'Operation Crackdown 1.0', the initiative resulted in the identification of 24 suspects, with 13 arrests made.

According to Commissioner Goush Alam, the racket facilitated approximately Rs 138 crore through a vast network of bank accounts and virtual platforms, channeling funds from cyber frauds to foreign locations. The involvement of Indian financial entities like RBL Bank and platforms like Rapid Grow Virtual services has been highlighted.

Multiple charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act have been filed. The operation included the arrest of individuals ranging from coordinators to bank officials across various districts. Efforts continue to apprehend remaining suspects and trace international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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