Oyarzabal and Wirtz Shine in Pre-World Cup Thrillers

In a display of football excellence, Mikel Oyarzabal and Florian Wirtz showed their prowess during pre-World Cup friendlies. Oyarzabal's two striking goals secured Spain's 3-0 victory over Serbia. In another thrilling match, Florian Wirtz was instrumental in Germany's 4-3 comeback against Switzerland, scoring twice and assisting twice.

England's clash with Uruguay ended in a 1-1 draw amidst debate. Ben White, returning to the England squad, scored late, but his foul enabled Uruguay's Federico Valverde to equalize. The decision enraged England's coach and players, with Thomas Tuchel openly questioning the penalty call.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands triumphed over Norway 2-1 as they continued their unbeaten streak. Europe's friendlies set the stage for an exciting World Cup, showcasing individual talents and strategic plays that promise an exhilarating tournament.