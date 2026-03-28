Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli clinched the pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, furthering Mercedes' streak of front-row domination for a third consecutive race.

Championship leader George Russell secured the second spot at Suzuka, as Antonelli marked a milestone—his second consecutive pole and the 50th for an Italian driver.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the top four, qualifying third and fourth respectively in an intensely competitive lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)