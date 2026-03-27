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Molotov Attack on Russian Cultural Centre in Prague Sparks Diplomatic Uproar

A Russian cultural centre in Prague was targeted with Molotov cocktails by an unknown attacker. The attack damaged the building's facade and was condemned as a violent act by Russian officials. The Czech Interior Minister stated the incident is under investigation, with preparations for any necessary further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:12 IST
Molotov Attack on Russian Cultural Centre in Prague Sparks Diplomatic Uproar
  • Country:
  • Czechia

A Russian cultural centre in Prague became the target of a Molotov cocktail attack on Thursday night. The incident has resulted in significant damage to the building's facade, Czech police revealed. The centre, located in Prague's diplomatic district, has triggered a widespread investigation as authorities hunt for the perpetrator.

The Russian embassy expressed its outrage via Facebook, accusing the attacker or attackers, who hurled six bottles, of inciting violence and jeopardizing the lives of staff. Three of the bottles caused considerable damage, leading the embassy to label the event an unprecedented and barbaric act.

Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar has publicly condemned the attack on social media, affirming that authorities are actively investigating the situation. The ministry is poised to implement additional measures if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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