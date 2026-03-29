Virat Kohli Sets Unmatched IPL Milestone in Spectacular RCB Victory
Virat Kohli becomes the first IPL batter to surpass 4000 runs in chases. In the IPL 2026 opener, RCB beat SRH, with notable contributions from Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar, chasing a competitive target of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs, achieving a record pace.
- Country:
- India
In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League, cricket icon Virat Kohli has become the first batter to amass over 4000 runs during run chases. The milestone was achieved during the IPL 2026 season opener, where Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru squared off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Saturday.
Additionally, Kohli has surged past former Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik on the T20 all-time run list, now occupying the sixth spot. Malik closed his career with 13571 runs over 557 matches and 515 innings, holding an average of 35.99 and achieving 83 half-centuries. Meanwhile, in the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from a challenging start after losing three key wickets early on, managing to post a competitive score of 201/9.
Their recovery was spearheaded by stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, who impressively scored 80 runs off just 38 balls, supported by Ankiet Verma's dynamic 18-ball 43. RCB responded spectacularly, with Kohli's undefeated 69 off 38 balls guiding the chase. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar played pivotal roles, with Padikkal scoring 61 off 26 balls, and Patidar adding a quick-fire 31. RCB chased the 202-run target in a record 15.4 overs, marking the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history.
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