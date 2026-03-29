Sanju Samson: From Royals Icon to Super Kings Star

Sanju Samson is poised to face his former team, Rajasthan Royals, in an emotional match as he steps onto the field donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey on Monday. The clash sets up an intriguing subplot, with Ravindra Jadeja also meeting his ex-franchise, adding to the narrative's richness.

Samson, an embodiment of RR for more than a decade, has been a transformative figure for the team, much like MS Dhoni at CSK. His new role at CSK, facilitated by a swap deal involving Jadeja, brings a fresh dynamic to the team's composition.

While Chennai will miss Dhoni due to his injury, emerging talents like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma have a chance to shine. Both teams aim to rebound after last season's underwhelming performances, setting the stage for a gripping encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)