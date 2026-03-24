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Spencer Johnson Joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' Replacement Ahead of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have signed speedster Spencer Johnson to replace the injured Nathan Ellis for IPL 2026. Johnson, who has played 13 international matches for Australia, will join CSK for Rs 1.5 Crore. With Ellis out due to a hamstring injury, CSK faces challenges in their pace lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:12 IST
Spencer Johnson Joins CSK as Nathan Ellis' Replacement Ahead of IPL 2026
Spencer Johnson in action. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have bolstered their bowling lineup by signing Spencer Johnson as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Johnson's contract with CSK is valued at Rs 1.5 Crore. The Australian speedster, known for his prowess in limited-overs cricket, brings experience from 13 international outings, including five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and eight Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia.

Johnson's recruitment comes as a significant move for CSK, compensating for Ellis' untimely withdrawal from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Regarded as one of the fiercest bowlers in the T20 circuit, Ellis' absence is a setback for CSK as they prepare to vie for another title. As per IPL's official statement, Johnson has previously showcased his skills with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in past IPL seasons.

In Ellis' absence, CSK will rely on a varied pace attack that includes all-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, along with Zak Foulkes from New Zealand, and emerging Indian talents Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary. Seasoned New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is expected to spearhead their attack. However, CSK's challenge remains to find a reliable death overs specialist before they kick off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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