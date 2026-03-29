Left Menu

Hardik Singh's Pursuit of Hockey Excellence: A Journey of Triumphs and Teamwork

Olympic medallist Hardik Singh reflects on his career and future goals after winning the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for the third time at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. With a focus on teamwork and preparation, Singh gears up for major events, including the FIH World Cup and Asian Games 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:30 IST
Hardik Singh's Pursuit of Hockey Excellence: A Journey of Triumphs and Teamwork
Hardik Singh. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist and Indian Men's Hockey Team stalwart Hardik Singh, celebrated for his exceptional midfield prowess, recently clinched the prestigious Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Men) at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. Held in New Delhi, the event marked the third time Singh has been lauded with this accolade, reflecting his significant contributions to the sport.

Hardik, an integral figure in the Indian team's strategic play, was instrumental in capturing the Gold at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar. His 2025 season fortified his position as a leading global midfielder, further commemorated by his 150th international cap in June during an FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Upon receiving the award, Singh emphasized the collective effort driving his success, noting, "The credit goes entirely to my team and coaching staff. Hockey is a team game, and playing as a unit brings out the best in everyone." As Hardik eyes the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games in 2026, his focus remains on rigorous preparation, underscoring the importance of teamwork and process in realizing their international ambitions.

TRENDING

1
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

 United States
2
BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy

 India
3
Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in state.

Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigeno...

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Property Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026