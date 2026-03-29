Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Vision: Promises and Allegations at Samajwadi Rally

During the Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally, Akhilesh Yadav made bold allegations against Galgotias University, accusing the institution of coercing students to fill seats at a Narendra Modi rally in exchange for promised vacations. The claims surfaced amid ongoing controversies surrounding the university.

Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting its ouster from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He sharply critiqued the party, equating it to a 'dry clean shop' where corrupt individuals transform their images, and accused it of being a 'storehouse of lies.'

The Samajwadi Party leader also addressed issues affecting farmers, declaring that any acquired land under a future Samajwadi government would guarantee fair compensation. Emphasizing the neglect of PDA communities under the BJP, Yadav pledged to uphold their rights, promising to enhance women's safety and financial support under a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)