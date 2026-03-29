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Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Vision: Promises and Allegations at Samajwadi Rally

At the Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging unethical practices and promising PDA recognition and women's safety. He declared plans to honor PDA leaders once the Samajwadi Party regains power, asserting the necessity for respect and equal rights under a new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:22 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Vision: Promises and Allegations at Samajwadi Rally
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ @samajwadiparty). Image Credit: ANI
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During the Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally, Akhilesh Yadav made bold allegations against Galgotias University, accusing the institution of coercing students to fill seats at a Narendra Modi rally in exchange for promised vacations. The claims surfaced amid ongoing controversies surrounding the university.

Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting its ouster from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He sharply critiqued the party, equating it to a 'dry clean shop' where corrupt individuals transform their images, and accused it of being a 'storehouse of lies.'

The Samajwadi Party leader also addressed issues affecting farmers, declaring that any acquired land under a future Samajwadi government would guarantee fair compensation. Emphasizing the neglect of PDA communities under the BJP, Yadav pledged to uphold their rights, promising to enhance women's safety and financial support under a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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