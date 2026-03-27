Manpreet Singh's Quest Against All Odds: Aiming for History in Indian Hockey

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh has refuted rumors of a rift with Hockey India chairman, Dilip Tirkey. Instead, the former Indian hockey captain shared that Tirkey has encouraged him to surpass his impressive record of 412 international appearances, the most by an Indian men's hockey player.

Manpreet, currently at 411 match appearances, stands on the cusp of breaking this longstanding record. Dispelling all speculation of any discord after being excluded from the core probables list for the FIH Pro League, Manpreet reiterated his focus on the upcoming Asian Games and mentioned he would reassess his career post the event based on his fitness.

Both Singh and Tirkey stepped up to clarify that the exclusion was driven by fitness priorities rather than any ulterior motives. Tirkey emphasized Hockey India's vision for nurturing young talent post the 2024 Paris Olympics towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. At 33, Singh brings a trove of accolades, underscoring the ups and downs of his impressive journey through Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)