Hunt for Justice: Uttarakhand's Pursuit of Accused in Student's Tragic Death
Uttarakhand Police has offered a Rs 25,000 reward for information on seven suspects in the death of engineering student Divyanshu Jatrana, who was injured in a clash in Dehradun. Originating from Bihar, these absconding suspects face a non-bailable warrant, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest them.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Police has announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of seven individuals connected to the death of Divyanshu Jatrana, an engineering student from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. These suspects have been evading capture following the incident in Dehradun's Premnagar area and hail from Bihar, police revealed.
The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused, underscoring the seriousness of the charges stemming from a violent confrontation on the night of March 23. Jatrana, aged 22, succumbed to injuries after being caught in a turf war between two student groups at a private university, authorities stated.
Efforts to apprehend the suspects have intensified, with Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal leading the charge. Four alleged perpetrators were already detained shortly after the incident, guiding further investigations. The police continue to conduct raids in Bihar as they attempt to bring the remaining fugitives to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Uttarakhand
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- Dehradun
- Divyanshu
- Jatrana
- Bihar
- engineering
- student
- clash
- reward
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