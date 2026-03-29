CAF Announces Expansion of Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations is set for expansion as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announces an increase from 24 to 28 teams. Speaking at a press conference, CAF president Patrice Motsepe hailed this move as a testament to the continent's commitment to global football excellence.

The exact format for integrating the extra teams remains unspecified. Motsepe confirmed the 2027 finals would proceed in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. An additional Cup of Nations is scheduled for 2028, transitioning eventually to a four-year cycle.

CAF plans to launch an annual Nations League from 2029, culminating in a biennial 16-team finals. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to standardize and enhance East African football, areas ripe with potential, Motsepe emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)