Highlights in Sports: Big Wins and Surprising Decisions
Recent sports updates include the Cleveland Browns not signing A.J. Epenesa, while tennis pro Jannik Sinner wins the Miami Open. Mohamed Salah is advised against joining MLS, surfing icons return for a challenge, and Max Verstappen weighs F1 retirement. Other highlights include notable NBA and MLB performances.
The Cleveland Browns have decided not to sign free agent defensive end A.J. Epenesa amidst concerns following his physical, ESPN reported. Initially, the Browns were reported to have agreed to a one-year deal with Epenesa, who previously played for the Buffalo Bills.
On the surfing front, iconic athletes Stephanie Gilmore, Carissa Moore, and Gabriel Medina are making a comeback at Australia's Bells Beach on the elite world tour. With fresh competition, the returning champions face a challenging season ahead on the longstanding 12-stop tour.
Tennis took center stage as Jannik Sinner dominated in the Miami Open final against Jiri Lehecka, securing the 'Sunshine Double' victory without conceding a set. This successful run extends Sinner's winning streak in Masters 1000 matches to 17 consecutive sets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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