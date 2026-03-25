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NBA Explores Expansion: Seattle and Las Vegas in the Spotlight

The NBA Board of Governors greenlights exploration of expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle. Potential expansion reflects significant market interest, with franchise bids anticipated to range from $7 billion to $10 billion each. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver emphasized the historical support of these cities for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:28 IST
NBA Explores Expansion: Seattle and Las Vegas in the Spotlight
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The National Basketball Association (NBA) is setting its sights on potential new horizons as it explores expanding to Seattle and Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the NBA Board of Governors voted in favor of investigating bids for new teams in these cities, showing keen interest in capitalizing on their longstanding support for basketball.

The decision signals a willingness to welcome two new franchises to the league in what could be a transformative move for professional basketball. The expansion is expected to generate substantial financial interest, with franchise bids projected to fetch between $7 billion and $10 billion each, according to ESPN.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented on the development, highlighting the historical connection both Seattle and Las Vegas have with the sport. The league's move comes at a time of significant growth as it seeks to capitalize on these dynamic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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