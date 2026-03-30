Bezzecchi Makes History with Five GP Wins, Aprilia Dominates

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive Grand Prix, becoming only the third Italian rider to achieve this feat. The victory also marked the first time since 2014 that a rider has won the first three GPs of a season.

As the race unfolded, the action was intense. Pedro Acosta initially took the lead, but Bezzecchi quickly took over, followed closely by Jorge Martin, who ensured an Aprilia 1-2 finish. Despite early drama with Acosta and Bezzecchi clashing, the latter retained his lead, setting a new record for consecutive lap leads.

The battle continued behind them with Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez exchanging positions. Meanwhile, Ai Ogura and Enea Bastianini made impressive gains through the ranks. Marco Bezzecchi's win solidified his place in MotoGP history, with Aprilia establishing dominance on the circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)