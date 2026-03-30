Sweden's Road to Redemption: World Cup Dreams Rekindled

Despite an underwhelming qualifying campaign, Sweden finds itself just one match away from qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. This unexpected turnaround is largely attributed to the team's performance in the Nations League, which provided an alternative route to qualification.

Coach Graham Potter took over from Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was dismissed after a poor start in the qualifiers. Under Potter's guidance, although the team faced setbacks against Switzerland and Slovenia, they ultimately benefited from their Nations League success.

Sweden managed to secure a significant playoff victory against Ukraine, with team captain Victor Lindelof expressing optimism and anticipation for the upcoming match against Poland. The sold-out crowd at Strawberry Arena is expected to provide a much-needed lift for the Swedish team.

(With inputs from agencies.)