Czech Republic's Epic Penalty Triumph Secures Playoff Final Spot

The Czech Republic secured a spot in the World Cup qualification playoff final with a dramatic victory over Ireland, decided by penalties after a 2-2 draw. The match showcased thrilling action, culminating in Jan Kliment's winning penalty.

Despite starting on the back foot with quick goals from Ireland, the Czechs managed to pull level. Patrik Schick and Ladislav Krejci's efforts ensured the game extended into extra time, where both teams battled fiercely.

Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar was instrumental, saving two penalties in the shootout. The win sets up a final against Denmark, who defeated North Macedonia, as the Czechs aim for their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)