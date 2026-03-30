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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Debut Sparks Royals' Victory

Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his exceptional talent by smashing a 15-ball half-century, leading Rajasthan Royals to a dominant eight-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings. Despite Chennai's struggles, Sooryavanshi's explosive batting and Rajasthan's strategic bowling secured an easy win. The 15-year-old's performance underscored his burgeoning prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:47 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Debut Sparks Royals' Victory
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Iconic Indian batsman, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, astounded fans by delivering a brisk 15-ball half-century, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a commanding win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL season opener.

The match, hosted on a rain-affected pitch, witnessed Chennai's batting collapse for 127 runs, a total quickly overshadowed by Rajasthan's quick chase in 12.1 overs.

Sooryavanshi's fearless play, including sixes against spinner Noor Ahmad, underscored his growing acclaim, providing Rajasthan early dominance despite Chennai's strategic player trades in the off-season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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