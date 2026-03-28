Left Menu

Streamlining Rabi Procurement in Haryana: Tech-Driven Enhancements to Ease Farmer Experience

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini instructed officials to ensure a seamless experience for farmers during the 2026-27 Rabi procurement season. With improved state portals and technology-driven mandates, procedures like geo-fencing, e-passes, and biometric verification aim to simplify crop selling in designated mandis across Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:21 IST
Streamlining Rabi Procurement in Haryana: Tech-Driven Enhancements to Ease Farmer Experience
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on officials to streamline the Rabi procurement process for the 2026-27 season, ensuring farmers face no hurdles when selling crops.

During a meeting with officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and related agencies, Saini reviewed arrangements, including the procurement targets of 72 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 13 lakh tonnes of mustard.

Technological enhancements, including state-run portal upgrades, geo-fencing of mandis, and mandatory use of the e-Kharid app for gate passes and biometric verification, further underscore the government's commitment to a smooth and transparent process across Haryana's mandis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

 India
2
Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

 India
3
Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

 Global
4
Bus Seized for Pro-Dawood Slogans: Police Crack Down on Controversial Inscription

Bus Seized for Pro-Dawood Slogans: Police Crack Down on Controversial Inscri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026