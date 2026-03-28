Streamlining Rabi Procurement in Haryana: Tech-Driven Enhancements to Ease Farmer Experience

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on officials to streamline the Rabi procurement process for the 2026-27 season, ensuring farmers face no hurdles when selling crops.

During a meeting with officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and related agencies, Saini reviewed arrangements, including the procurement targets of 72 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 13 lakh tonnes of mustard.

Technological enhancements, including state-run portal upgrades, geo-fencing of mandis, and mandatory use of the e-Kharid app for gate passes and biometric verification, further underscore the government's commitment to a smooth and transparent process across Haryana's mandis.

(With inputs from agencies.)