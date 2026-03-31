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Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager on a long-term contract. He replaces Igor Tudor, who left by mutual agreement after serving as interim manager for seven games following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST
Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur
Roberto De Zerbi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the appointment of Italian Roberto De Zerbi as their manager on a long-term contract, effective immediately.

De Zerbi steps into the role following the departure of Croatian Igor Tudor, who agreed to leave by mutual consent on Sunday after leading the team for seven interim games.

Tudor had been filling in after Thomas Frank's dismissal, leading to a swift managerial change at the Premier League club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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