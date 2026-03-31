Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the appointment of Italian Roberto De Zerbi as their manager on a long-term contract, effective immediately.

De Zerbi steps into the role following the departure of Croatian Igor Tudor, who agreed to leave by mutual consent on Sunday after leading the team for seven interim games.

Tudor had been filling in after Thomas Frank's dismissal, leading to a swift managerial change at the Premier League club.

(With inputs from agencies.)