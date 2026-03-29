Tottenham Hotspur and Igor Tudor Part Ways Amidst Relegation Struggle

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager, Igor Tudor, has left the club, according to an official statement released on Sunday. The decision to part ways was reached through a mutual agreement, as the North London team tries to recover from a precarious position just one point above the relegation zone.

The club's official statement read, "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect." The news comes as a blow to fans who had hoped Tudor could lift the team's spirits and performance.

With the club's Premier League status under threat, Tottenham is now faced with the urgent task of finding a suitable replacement to steer them away from the danger zone. The departure marks yet another managerial change in a turbulent season for Spurs.