Tottenham's Coaching Carousel: Igor Tudor Departs
Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with interim coach Igor Tudor after just seven matches, amid a looming relegation battle in the Premier League. The club is now seeking a new head coach following Tudor's departure due to personal bereavements and professional challenges, leaving Spurs in a precarious position.
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In a swift and surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur has announced the departure of interim coach Igor Tudor after just seven matches at the helm. The decision comes as the club finds itself teetering on the edge of the Premier League relegation zone with just seven games left in the season.
Tudor's tenure saw a series of disappointing results, including a six-match losing streak that marks the worst in the club's storied history. His managerial decisions, such as substituting goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky just 17 minutes into a crucial game, have drawn widespread criticism.
With the loss of Tudor, Tottenham faces an uncertain future. The search for a new head coach is underway, with former managers Roberto De Zerbi and Sean Dyche among the contenders, as well as Ryan Mason, a familiar face at the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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